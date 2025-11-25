Comedian looking to pull out ‘old moves’ on Strictly Christmas special

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe said he hopes his “old moves come back” as he was announced as a contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The actor and podcaster has appeared on TV shows including Taskmaster and Celebrity Gogglebox where he shared a sofa with fellow comedian Mo Gilligan.

Aleshe 39, took part in the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, where he lasted 18 days in the jungle, and co-hosted the 2024 Mobo Awards.

He said: “I used to do a little dancing when I was in college.

“I used to do street locking and break dancing, but then I found comedy and pursued that instead.

“At 39 I’ve accepted that a good two-step is all I need to get by at any function, but I know that won’t be enough for Strictly.

“Let’s hope the old moves come back to me in time for Christmas.”

Aleshe will be paired with professional dancer Nancy Xu when he enters the ballroom in December.

He joins previously announced celebrities, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.

This year’s special, hosted by outgoing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, and judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, will see six couples battle it out to be crowned the Christmas champion.

The 2024 special was won by Strictly’s first drag artist, Tayce, and professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

The final two celebrities taking part in the 2025 Strictly Christmas special will be announced this week on Strictly: It Takes Two at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.