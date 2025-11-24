Singer announced as second celebrity to take part in Strictly Christmas special

All Saints singer Melanie Blatt has said she is “so excited” to be announced as the second celebrity to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Blatt will be paired with professional dancer Kai Widdrington when she appears in the Strictly Christmas ballroom next month.

Blatt said: “If you can’t have a dance at Christmas, when can you?! I’m so excited to meet Kai and start training to make this a dance to remember.”

The news was announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills on Monday.

Blatt rose to fame in All Saints in the 1990s, with the four-piece achieving five number one hit singles and two Brit awards.

In recent years she has founded her own gourmet burger business and become a finalist in Celebrity MasterChef, as well as appearing on other reality TV shows.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will see six couples battle it out under the glitterball to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion.

Outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will oversee the festivities for the final time, while Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke will judge the performances before the voting studio audience decides who wins.

Scarlett Moffatt has already been named as a contestant, while the remaining four celebrities taking part will be revealed this week.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.