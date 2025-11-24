Ronan Keating to host BBC One’s New Year’s Eve celebrations

Singer Ronan Keating is to host this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on BBC One.

Ronan Keating And Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party will see the Irish music star perform some of his most famous songs alongside a host of guests.

Keating, 48, told the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2: “When I got the call I was truly honoured.

“Honestly it’s such an honour, to be there on the night performing with my friends and with my band, all these songs. It’s going to be very special. Can’t wait.”

Ronan Keating said it was an ‘honour’ to host the celebrations (Ian West/PA)

Keating said he usually celebrates New Year’s Eve with his family.

He said: “It’s always our tradition, we don’t do parties, really. Being at home in the house, counting down, having dinner with the family.

“It’s such a special one and to see the New Year in with your loved ones is everything.

“I’ll be able to share it with how many millions of people across the UK on New Year’s Eve, I can’t wait.”

Keating began his career in Boyzone in 1993 alongside Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and the late Stephen Gately.

As a solo artist, Keating has topped the charts with singles including When You Say Nothing At All, from the hit film Notting Hill, and Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Jonathan Rothery, head of popular music TV at the BBC, said: “New Year’s Eve on BBC One is one of our biggest music moments of the year.

“Recently Sam Ryder, Rick Astley and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have helped bring the party to viewers, and this year BBC Music are very happy to announce that Ronan Keating will take us into 2026 with some much-loved classics, joined by some very special guests.”

Alison Howe, executive producer, BBC Studios, added: “Ronan’s gorgeous songs, effortless charm and showmanship make him the perfect host for a New Year’s Eve Party filled with hits, friends, emotion and fun – all the right ingredients for the biggest night of the year.”

Murder On The Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosted a New Year’s Eve disco on the BBC in 2024.

Guest performers for this year’s celebrations will be announced soon.

Ronan Keating And Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.