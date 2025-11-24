NI artists awarded funding for international projects

Eleven Northern Ireland artists and organisations are to receive funding to assist them in gaining international exposure for their work.

The funding awards have been made by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in partnership with the British Council through the National Lottery Artists International Development Fund.

Among those receiving grants will be Belfast-based sculptor John Rainey, who has been awarded £4,145 to undertake a stone carving residency in Italy.

A sculpture by John Rainey in Belfast (Arts Council NI/PA)

He said: “This funding will support a focused period in Italy making new marble sculpture, allowing me to further develop my use of both digital and traditional carving methods.”

The awards will assist the artists with costs like materials, residencies and venue hire.

Londonderry artist Sorcha Ni Cheallaigh has been awarded £5,397 to undertake a combined arts residency at Arthereistanbul, Instanbul, Turkey.

The Golden Thread Gallery, a visual arts gallery based in Belfast, has been awarded £4,528 to co-curate an exhibition of Northern Irish video art in Hong Kong.

Csilla Toldy, a Hungarian-born writer based in Rostrevor, has been awarded £3,999 to conduct international research for a new novel.

Siobhan Molloy, from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said “The aim of this programme is to support international opportunities for artists and arts organisations, which help them to develop new work and raise the profile of Northern Ireland’s artistic community.

“This investment will provide critical investment for diverse array of hugely exciting and ambitious projects.”