Lorraine Kelly to make Radio 2 debut as BBC reveals Christmas line-up

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is to make her Radio 2 debut as the BBC reveals its Christmas radio line-up.

Christmas Day will see Jane McDonald and Trevor Nelson present a special celebrating the music of Stevie Wonder on Radio 2, while Kelly will present in Jeremy Vine’s slot during the festive period, with the station also celebrating the career of the late DJ Johnnie Walker.

On Radio 4, there will be a festive special of Desert Island Discs with Kate Winslet, while the station will also celebrate 75 years of radio soap The Archers, and host a Christmas Day service from Leeds Cathedral and Midnight Mass live from Liverpool.

Radio 2 will also pay tribute to Johnnie Walker (BBC/PA)

The station will also host a new adaptation of PG Wodehouse’s Joy In The Morning and a new performance of TS Eliot’s Murder In The Cathedral.

Radio 1 will present the exclusive reveal of the official Christmas number one, while the return of the presenter takeover will see new DJs given an opportunity to host some of the network’s best-known shows.

Radio 3 will aim to “blend tradition, reflection and celebration” with Carols Across The Country, live broadcasts from dawn to dusk, and an Advent service from St John’s College, Cambridge, marking Sir John Rutter’s 80th birthday.

The BBC’s Orchestras and Choirs will also be presenting concerts on the station throughout the festive season.

Radio 5 Live will feature live sport and special shows, including Elis James and John Robins celebrating their 500th episode, Roman Kemp and Tom Grennan’s festive You About? and The Wayne Rooney Show.

On Radio 6 Music, Jarvis Cocker and Bill Nighy will sit in for Iggy Pop, Beth Ditto will curate indie disco hits, Nick Grimshaw will reflect on the year, and Craig Charles will present his funk and soul show.

Bill Nighy and Jarvis Cocker will sit in for Iggy Pop on Radio 6 Music (Yui Mok/PA)

The BBC’s 39 local radio stations will see presenter and Church of England Reverend Frances Finn lead a nationwide seasonal service.

Kate Phillips, BBC chief content officer, said: “Christmas on BBC Radio and BBC Sounds is all about bringing people together through the power of audio.

“This year, we’re offering listeners an extraordinary mix of music, drama, comedy and conversation – from festive favourites to brand-new specials.

“Whether you’re tuning in for iconic voices, family entertainment or inspiration and reflection, we’re proud to make BBC Radio the soundtrack to the season.”

A full detailed schedule will be available on the BBC website.