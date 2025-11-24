Live trial to be shown on I’m A Celebrity

A live trial will be shown on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for the first time in five years – and this year involves a drinking competition with some “delicious” ingredients.

The last time a live trial was seen in the Australian jungle was in 2019, when it featured the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp and Ian Wright among others.

A live trial was also shown when the series had to be filmed in Wales in 2020 because of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

This year, the live trial is called Cocktails Of Cruelty, and is a head-to-head drinking trial.

Each celebrity taking part must pick two “delicious” jungle ingredients for their fellow contestant to drink.

The first in the pair to down their beverage and put their glass back on the table will win.

Previous live trial moments include You Are What You Eat host Gillian McKeith fainting live on air in 2010.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs every day at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.