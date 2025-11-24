Cate Blanchett and Theresa May among BBC Today programme’s Christmas editors

Actress Cate Blanchett, former Conservative prime minister Baroness Theresa May and broadcaster Melvyn Bragg are among the festive guest editors of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Historian Tom Holland, inventor Sir James Dyson and AI entrepreneur Mustafa Suleyman will also guest edit a show between December 24 and December 31.

Owenna Griffiths, editor of Today, said: “Every Christmas on Today, a new set of guest editors take up residence and bring with them a wonderful range of new stories, fresh ideas and, hopefully, a sprinkling of joy. This year is no exception.

Sir James Dyson will delve into the science of long-distance running (PA)

“In a rapidly changing world, this year’s guest editors will help bring illumination and understanding, and I’m enormously grateful to all of them for giving up the time to take part.”

The festive takeover starts on Christmas Eve when Bragg will explore the origins of the nativity story, reflect on changing social attitudes to mental health and consider the value of culture in British society as he looks back on his six-decade career.

Sir James’s edit on Boxing Day will ask how Britain can get its inventive streak back. He will also be finding out how close we are to finding a cure for dementia, how teachers can change lives, and delve into the science of long-distance running.

Blanchett’s programme on December 27 will explore the impact of evolving AI technology on women in the film industry, sustainability in the world of fashion, how nation states are responding to the refugee crisis, and why gardening is good for the soul.

Theresa May will touch on her favourite sport of cricket (Andrew Matthews/PA)

On December 29, Suleyman will ask how we should navigate the realities of a post-superintelligence world, reflecting on what AI means for some of the core aspects of human existence, and asking how we make sure the technology works in the interests of humankind.

Holland will edit the programme on December 30 where he will be throwing an early party for England’s 1,100th birthday and exploring the impact of AI on academic research, as well as marking 800 years of worship at Salisbury Cathedral, and celebrating the hedgehog.

On December 31, Lady May will explore the themes of domestic violence, trust in politics and modern slavery in her guest edit.

She will also reflect on whether fact is stranger than fiction in her favourite spy novels, and speak about cricket.