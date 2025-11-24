Alexander Skarsgard says new film Pillion is ‘not a conventional gay love story’

Actor Alexander Skarsgard says his new film Pillion is “not a conventional gay love story”.

The film, director Harry Lighton’s feature debut, stars Harry Melling as Colin, a timid suburban traffic warden, and Skarsgard as Ray, the enigmatic, Adonis-like leader of a gay motorcycle gang.

When the hyper-dominant Ray takes on the inexperienced Colin as his submissive, the unlikely duo enter a complex arrangement that pushes them both to test the boundaries of what may or may not be real love.

Alexander Skarsgard plays Ray in Pillion (Picturehouse/PA)

Skarsgard, 49, said he was drawn to the project because he saw it as an interesting challenge.

“When you first read it, Ray very much, from the very beginning, knows exactly what he wants and how he wants things ’til the very end,” the Swedish actor told the PA news agency.

“So, as opposed to Colin, who goes on this incredible journey, Ray is more consistent. I thought that was interesting to explore.

“Obviously, you don’t want to play the same note throughout the film, but within that assertive consistency, how do you find nuances? How do you discover new sides of Ray, or a glimpse of something under the surface?”

The Succession star added: “I thought this could be an interesting challenge, to bring him to life, and as a juxtaposition to Colin in terms of character and journey. To have someone so consistent, yet enigmatic, and instil that with life under the surface. It was quite intriguing to me.”

Harry Melling (left) and Alexander Skarsgard attending the screening of Pillion, at the Southbank Centre in London (Jeff Moore/PA)

Melling, 36, best known for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films, said he loved exploring his character’s journey from naivety to confidence.

“It’s a really lovely arc, isn’t it? We meet him at the beginning as this very inexperienced, naive person who’s waiting for life to happen, and then watch him grow into himself as the story unfolds,” Melling said.

“It was wonderful to explore that through Harry’s writing and to play alongside Alex. It was such a rewarding journey to witness and mark those moments where Colin truly comes into himself.”

Skarsgard, known for his roles in Big Little Lies and True Blood, praised how supportive Colin’s parents, played by Douglas Hodge and Lesley Sharp, are in the film.

“There’s a different version of this story where the parents are more conservative or sceptical of their son’s sexuality, and the plot focuses on them overcoming their own prejudices to accept Colin by the end, a fluffier version of the story,” said Skarsgard

“But I thought it was so nice that they aren’t like that here. They’re more accepting. It feels more modern and updated, they’re super supportive, want Colin to be happy, and don’t care if he’s gay, straight or otherwise. That felt really refreshing.”

“Pillion is not a conventional gay love story,” he added.

Cast members including Alexander Skarsgard (left) attending the screening of Pillion in London (Jeff Moore/PA)

While researching the film, director Lighton, 33, spent time with the Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club (GBMCC), some of whom appear in the film as members of Ray’s gang.

“I spent a weekend riding with them, learning how to ride pillion, which just means you’re a passenger,” Lighton explained.

“From that experience, I cast a bunch of them in the film. So many of the bikers you see on screen are from the GBMCC, and if they’re not, they’re likely from the kink community.

“They all bring a wealth of knowledge about both biking and the sex scenes. Harry (Melling) also rode out with one of them, and they helped Alex as well. Ultimately, they were an integral part of the process.”

Pillion, which also features Scissor Sisters singer Jake Shears, will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, November 28.