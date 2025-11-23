La Voix says Strictly was ‘the most extraordinary experience’ of their life

Drag artist La Voix has said Strictly Come Dancing was “the most extraordinary experience” of their life after they were forced to leave the show because of an injury.

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, 45, whose real name is Christopher Dennis, was forced to withdraw totally from the BBC dancing programme on Saturday, after they had initially been given a bye to the next round of the competition after the injury was announced last week.

As a result, there was no dance-off on this week’s results show and no elimination, with votes and scores set to be carried over to next week.

Speaking on Sunday’s results show, La Voix told presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly: “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my entire life, it really has.

“What have I loved the most? Don’t hate me, but it’s not been the dancing, it’s been, just being welcomed on this show with the most amazing warmth from everyone, from the whole crew backstage, the judges to the pros, to the celebrities, to you two, to everyone, it’s been amazing.

“I came into the show as a minority, you know, as a redhead, and you’ve just all embraced me wonderfully, and I just cannot thank you enough for just this most magical, magical journey, it has been amazing.”

At the end of Sunday’s Blackpool special show La Voix performed with her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec for one last time, having been lowered down to the dancefloor on a heart.

Skorjanec said of his partner: “La Voix had everyone in stitches on a Saturday and Sunday night, but I was in stitches seven days a week, and you know we always say I’ve made a friend for life on Strictly, but I’ve been lucky this year, because I feel like I made two friends for life.

“On Saturday and Sundays, we all laughed with La Voix, but from Monday to Thursday and Friday, I had the best time with Chris.

“And genuinely, I haven’t done a single crunch in the last four months, but I got my six-pack back, which is amazing.

“I think Motsi (Mabuse, judge) said it the best, we all need it, I feel like the world needs more of you, and I think Strictly needed it, and you made my life just a joy for the last weeks.

“And I’m going to miss going to rehearsals, I’m going to miss dancing with you, I’m going to miss creating with you, and you are so brilliant at what you do.”

La Voix added that they were “so lucky” to have Skorjanec as a partner, and said he had “made me laugh through the toughest days”, adding: “I’m going to leave this experience braver, happier and such a more confident person, and that’s because of you.”

The Stockton-On-Tees-born star could be seen watching in the audience at Blackpool during Saturday’s live show.

La Voix is the second contestant to pull out of this year’s competition because of injury, after Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis pulled out of Strictly with an injury to his calf in October.

The Australian actor, 66, was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, and said he was “devastated” to leave the show.

Soap star Lewis Cope and his dance partner Katya Jones topped Saturday’s leaderboard with a perfect score of 40 for their Charleston to Arctic Monkeys’ I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, with judge Mabuse praising the couple, saying their “energy was insane” and the “roof is off”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next Saturday at 6.35pm.