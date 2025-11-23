Jack Osbourne sheds tear on ‘delicate day’ remembering father Ozzy

TV personality Jack Osbourne was brought to tears on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after he had a “delicate day” when he was reminded it was four months since the death of his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

The 40-year-old was comforted by comedian Eddie Kadi and social media star Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, as the celebrities gathered around the campfire for their morning meeting on Sunday’s episode of the ITV reality show.

Osbourne said: “Yesterday was a bit of a delicate day for me… I was doing OK, and then I realised it was the four months since my dad died. Had a good cry with Eddie… but ultimately I’m happy, I’m really happy I’m here.”

To which Burtwistle replied: “Men cry too.”

Model Kelly Brook also forgot her birthday during the chat, lightening the mood and saying “Oh my god, it’s my birthday tomorrow”, before Osbourne pointed out: “It’s the 23rd today.”

Brook said: “I honestly thought it was tomorrow. Jack even had to figure out when my birthday was, is there nothing this guy can’t do? How am I going to navigate life without him.”

Later, Burtwistle took on his third bushtucker trial of the series, Terror-Flying Tours, but before he began, 72-year-old comedian Ruby Wax gave him a pair of her “lucky underpants”, and added: “I always wear red when I wanna, you know, pull off something.”

The social media star replied with a bemused look: “You want to give me your underwear?”

For the trial, he had to place his head in a series of boxes, with each box ‘transporting’ him to a different location. Once there he would have to release the stars using only his mouth or tongue.

As he gently put his head through the first hole, Burtwistle was joined by lizards. With two stars up for the grabs, he struggled to get the right movements with his tongue or chin to release the star, which meant he was slow getting the first.

With time ticking for his second star, Burtwistle was close to admitting defeat and presenter Ant McPartlin joked: “If nothing else this is going to be a great meme.”

The time ran out on the first box and he was unable to acquire another star, but on the second box he successfully scored two out of two stars, despite risking an injury as he banged his head trying to put it through the hole in the box.

In another box with toads in it he scored two out of two, and he went on to score three out of three stars in a rat-infested box, before meeting his biggest fear of spiders, combined with crocodiles in the last box, where he scored two out of three stars, finishing with 10 out of a possible 12.

Later in the show, it was revealed that the public had been voting for a new camp leader, with rapper Aitch winning the vote and picking Burtwistle as his deputy. They were allowed to sit in the leaders’ comfy seats around the campfire, sleep in the treehouse and use the treehouse dunny (toilet).

The two then delegated the chores to their campmates.

They decided Osbourne and former England Lionesses footballer Alex Scott would be chefs, Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson and TV presenter Vogue Williams would be on washing up, soap star Shona McGarty and Brook would be on water, Kadi and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp would be on wood, and Wax and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley would be on dunny duties.

