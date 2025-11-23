Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth announces she is expecting second child

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth has announced she is expecting her second child with her fitness coach husband Jacob Blyth.

The 33-year-old, who has a son who was born in June 2023, revealed on Instagram that she had been able to tell her late sister Darci via text prior to her death aged 19 earlier this year.

Her post was captioned: “Our little rainbow amongst the storm. Baby Blyth no2 coming May 2026.”

The post was accompanied with a video showing texts between Hagan-Blyth and her sister, with Darci reacting to the news saying: “I did not expect that. My heart just sank.

“I’m so happy for you, that made me want to cry, I did not expect that at all.

“You’re the best mammy to that little boy already, they are both going to be so lucky, love you.”

The post also featured a picture of her son holding her pregnancy test, and a video of her telling her husband the news.

Fellow Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby was quick to congratulate her, describing her pregnancy as “the very best news” and saying the messages from her sister “had me sobbing”.

She said: “I still find the last month absolutely unfathomable, how you go through each week all whilst going through early pregnancy.

“Holly I don’t know if I say this often enough, but you’re truly one of a kind, your strength, and the absolute rock of support you have been for your mam and John throughout this whole thing is incredible.

“Soon to have not just one but two beautiful children, who will be very, very proud to call you their mam, they have the very best person in their corner.

“I love you so much I know Darci is looking down so very proud and I know this little baby is a very special blessing.”

Following her sister’s death in October, Hagan-Blyth has said she was “traumatised” after Darci “passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by my family and her best friends”.

A statement shared on Instagram at the time read: “Darci is so beautiful and she genuinely didn’t even realise it.

“She wanted to go into social work, after finding a passion for helping children. And I just know she’s looking after all the babies up there.

“I don’t know if I’m behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel.

“We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19.”

Hagan-Blyth rose to fame in the MTV reality series, which follows a group of young men and women as they live together in the same house, documenting the highs and lows of the group as they take on Newcastle’s party scene.