Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘grateful’ they have made it to Blackpool special

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing have expressed their gratitude ahead of the show’s Blackpool special this weekend, where competitors will get the chance to dance at the Tower Ballroom.

The BBC One entertainment show is usually filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, but moves to Blackpool for one week of the year so dancers can perform at the famous ballroom, known for holding Latin and ballroom dancing competitions.

The dancing contest has been reduced to six couples this week after drag performer La Voix announced they would have to miss this weekend’s show on the advice of medical professionals following an injury.

Presented by outgoing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the live show on Saturday will open with a medley performance from Steps, accompanied by the Strictly professional dancers, celebrities and four judges.

Among the performers are Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and dancer Johannes Radebe, who will take to the dancefloor for their couple’s choice routine to History Repeating and Look At Me by Propellerheads featuring Dame Shirley Bassey and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

Elsewhere, internet star George Clarke and Alexis Warr will salsa to Rock This Party (Everybody Dance Now) by Bob Sinclair, with soap star Lewis Cope and Katya Jones dancing the Charleston to I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by the Arctic Monkeys.

Also taking to the dancefloor is reality TV star Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin for a quickstep to Reach by S Club 7.

There will also be a paso doble from former Lioness Karen Carney and Carlos Gu to O Fortuna from the cantata Carmina Burana, composed by the German composer Carl Orff.

EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and Australian dancer Julian Caillon, who were saved from the bottom two last weekend, will perform the Argentine tango to The Logical Song by Supertramp.

On Sunday, viewers will be treated to a special performance from the professional dancers who have joined forces with former competitors – singer Ashley Roberts, actor Danny Mac, singer Jay McGuiness and musical theatre star Layton Williams – in a routine that will see them each revisit one of their most loved Strictly moments.

McGuiness was crowned Strictly champion in 2015, with Mac and Roberts reaching the finals of their Strictly series in 2016 and 2018, respectively, and Layton becoming a Strictly finalist most recently, in 2023.

The new routine will feature elements of McGuiness and Robert’s jives, Mac’s samba, and William’s quickstep.

There will also be a performance from Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who will be accompanied by the Strictly professionals.

Ahead of her performance on Saturday, Sopal, 46, said she felt like she had “hit the jackpot”.

“We’ve had fish n chips and had a ride on the Sky Flyer – where I screamed the whole time, but managed to get a beautiful view of the whole of Blackpool.

“It’s cold but it doesn’t matter, (and that’s big because I am always cold). This is the best feeling in the whole world. The gods really have been shining down on us.

“I’ve pinched myself a million times, just to make sure this is all real; and it is. @julian_caillon and I got here, albeit the hard way.

“But we made our way and I can’t express just how grateful and honoured we are to be here and have your love and support along the way. It’s an awesome some ride!

“As it all hots up for the weekend, please know that we still need your support. Please keep voting for #TeamBalian if you want to see more of us.”

Davies, 29, also expressed her gratitude and said: “Blackpool rehearsals complete!!!! Can’t believe I’m having the Strictly Blackpool experience!!!

“The way the town comes together and welcomes us with open arms is incredible.. next stop, that famous ballroom floor!!

“Again if you have voted and supported our little chaotic journey, we couldn’t be any more grateful for you.”

La Voix said they have a “bone bruise” and are “beyond gutted” to miss Blackpool but added that they were “really hoping” to be back next week in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

The Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Special will air at 6.45pm on Saturday with the results show airing at 7.15pm on Sunday, both on BBC One.