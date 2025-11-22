La Voix forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing due to injury

La Voix has been forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing following an injury, with no contestant set to leave the show this week.

The 45-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, whose real name is Christopher Dennis, was initially given a bye to the next round of the competition after the injury was announced last week, but will now go no further on the BBC dancing programme.

Speaking at the start of Saturday’s episode, presenter Tess Daly said: “Now, as you may have heard, Le Voix sustained an injury, meaning that she can’t dance in Blackpool tonight, and following further advice from our medical team, we can now confirm she has, very sadly, had to withdraw from the competition.”

On the show La Voix was partnered with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec (Guy Levy/BBC)

Fellow presenter Claudia Winkleman added: “We will be speaking to Le Voix on tomorrow night’s show, we love you so, so much.”

The presenters later revealed that no contestant would be leaving Strictly during its Blackpool specials, with no dance-off planned and votes set to be carried over to next week.

In a post on Instagram, La Voix said: “I’m absolutely devastated to be withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing. This isn’t the glittering exit I ever imagined, and it breaks my heart to feel like I’m letting people down.

“My spirit wanted to keep dancing but my foot has other ideas. Thank you for every cheer, every vote, and every sparkle of support – it’s meant the world to me. This isn’t the ending I imagined, but I’ll cherish this forever.”

La Voix, who was paired with professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, could be seen watching in the audience at Blackpool on Saturday, where the show’s remaining six couples will perform.

Speaking after their injury was first announced, La Voix said: “It is with immense sadness that I have to withdraw from this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing shows in Blackpool.

“Due to an injury, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue.

“Aljaz and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone.

“I am devastated not to be joining the rest of the cast on that famous dancefloor, but my focus now is on recovery.

“I’ll be cheering on all the amazing couples this weekend.”

The star is the second contestant to pull out of this year’s competition due to injury, after Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis pulled out of Strictly after an injury to his calf in October.

The Australian actor, 66, was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, and said he was “devastated” to leave the show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its results show on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.