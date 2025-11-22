I’m A Celebrity contestants argue after Alex Scott finds ‘ants everywhere’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants have fallen out after former England Lionesses footballer Alex Scott found “ants everywhere” in camp.

As Scott, EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson and TV presenter Vogue Williams returned to camp after taking on the Tents Of Torment trial in Saturday’s episode, they began to argue over the state it had been left in.

Scott told them “there was rice leftover, all ants everywhere”, while Williams added the rice was not soaked in water, but Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and model Kelly Brook insisted they had soaked it in water, but it had been absorbed.

The former Arsenal fullback later told the Bush Telegraph: “Then why was it a mess?! Are they lying to us? What happened to make camp just like a bomb had hit it?”

Tents Of Torment saw Williams and Wilson made to lie down in two separate tents, each with six stars on offer held in place by padlocks, while Scott and McGarty had to search for the keys to unlock the padlocks in a pool of offal and fish guts.

Prior to the trial Williams admitted she was “absolutely terrified”, and she and Wilson were then joined in their tent by a series of snakes.

Williams unlocked two of her padlocks within the first minute, however presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly gasped as they saw a snake slither up her stomach, and she squealed: “Oh my god. Jesus, it’s a big one.”

Wilson took a different approach to deal with the snakes, singing to himself in a bid to stay calm, the pair were successful in unlocking six padlocks each, but it appeared Wilson had an unwanted visitor, as he said: “I think one of you might be up my shorts.”

As he got up, a snake tail was seen protruding from the bottom of his shorts, and the rangers managed to safely remove it.

The group finished with 12 stars out of a possible 12.

Elsewhere during the show, Brook discussed her public image with Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley.

Riley told her: “You’ve always been a sex kitten, you know that, you’ve made a career out of it.”

Brook replied: “Yeah but it’s weird, it doesn’t match your soul what you portray. The face and the facade and the body doesn’t match the person. I’m a clown inside.”

Riley and Kemp were also brought to tears by their breakfast of eggs, beans, mushrooms, bread and sausages.

Kemp said “I feel like I’m at home”, which caused Riley to begin crying, before a confused Brook asked: “Are you both crying over your breakfasts?”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player, while I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX & STV Player.