Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr says Amanda Holden would be ‘great’ on the show

The Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr has said his BBC renovation show co-star Amanda Holden would be great on the reality gameshow.

The 49-year-old said he has already been urging Holden, 54, who stars with him in Amanda And Alan’s Italian Job and Amanda And Alan’s Spanish Job, to go on the BBC programme’s second series.

He told BBC Radio 2: “I teased her, I said, ‘oh, please, please go into the Traitors castle, because I just want a break’, you know, three weeks away from her.

Carr said he would have murdered Holden in the same way he did singer Paloma Faith (Toby Shepheard/PA)

“But you know what, she’ll probably turn the turret, she’ll put some wallpaper up, disco ball, she’ll be good to go.

“I think Amanda would be great in the Traitors, I don’t know who’s going in.”

He was also asked by a caller on the station if he would have murdered her in the same way he did with his friend, singer Paloma Faith.

Carr replied: “Yeah I would have, I would have murdered her before I was even a traitor.”

Reflecting on the moment he killed Faith, Carr added: “Can I just say as well, the way they edited it, when they cut out the charity chat, you do look a bit like a sociopath.

“I was doing it for my charity, which I love… I’m actually a nice person.”

Following the series Carr confirmed his friendship with Faith, who he murdered in plain sight for the programme’s first killing, was still going strong, despite rumours they had fallen out over the show.

After fooling faithfuls comedian Nick Mohammed and TV historian David Olusoga in the show’s final moments, Carr took home the £87,500 prize pot for Neuroblastoma UK.

The charity aims to fund research and raise awareness of the rare cancer that develops in early nerve cells and is most common in children under five.