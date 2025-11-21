Ruby Wax and Vogue Williams bond with Botox chat

I’m A Celebrity Get Me… Out Of Here! star Ruby Wax has told how comedian Jennifer Saunders once joked with her that it was obvious she had had lots of work done on her face.

The TV personality was bonding with new campmate, podcast host Vogue Williams, about their mutual love of Botox during Friday night’s show.

Williams told Wax: “I’ve had loads of Botox,” and Wax replied: “Oh really? I’ve got a lot of that too.”

Vogue Williams entered the jungle in Wednesday night’s episode (Ian West/PA)

Wax later told the Bush Telegraph: “I’ve had things removed and things lifted, and I said to Jennifer Saunders once, ‘Do you know what’s great? Is that you can’t notice it’, and she said ‘Are you kidding? Of course you can!’”

The ITV show’s hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly quizzed some of the contestants about their new campmates, Williams and reality TV star Tom Read Wilson, who entered the jungle in Wednesday night’s episode.

Sports broadcaster Alex Scott said: “They’ve brought a new energy to the group… I would say that much.”

Reality TV star Jack Osbourne said: “It felt crowded this morning.”

Scott and Osbourne had received the most votes to take on the next challenge, and were told they would have to carry out the Dreaded Dunnies’ Bushtucker trial.

As chief explorers, Williams and Read Wilson were given the power to choose two further celebrities to join them and opted for Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and former EastEnders star Shona McGarty as they were both yet to do a trial.

Kemp exclaimed “Phwoar, what a stink” as they worked together to release 12 stars from the toilet roll holders running through all four dunnies.

Martin Kemp (Lucy North/PA)

To do this, they each had to retrieve a tool from inside their dunny to start unscrewing the stars from the holder, and were joined by a host of jungle critters as they did so.

The group successfully managed to win 12 out of 12 stars, although they tricked their fellow campmates at first by pretending they had failed.

The episode also featured rapper Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, admitting to social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, that he had a “soft spot for Shona”.

In return for winning all 12 stars in the trial, the celebrities were treated to an ostrich egg for their dinner.

The campmates also successfully completed a shelter building exercise and a fishing expedition, meaning they all won portions of popcorn for the evening.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1 and STV.