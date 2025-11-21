Cynthia Erivo ‘really proud’ as Wicked: For Good released

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo has said she feels “so pleased” and “really proud” following the release of Wicked: For Good.

The Tony-winning theatre and film star, 38, plays green witch Elphaba in Jon M Chu’s two-part adaptation of the Broadway hit, which is loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name.

For Good, released on Friday, follows on from the first film, released in November 2024, and sees Elphaba demonised by those in Oz and transformed into the Wicked Witch Of The West, as she is known in L Frank Baum’s novel about the fantastical world.

Speaking to ITV show Lorraine, Erivo said: “I’m so pleased that it’s out finally and people can go see it. I’m really proud of this particular part of the movie.

“I felt like we all had to grow a lot. So I’m excited that we can share it now.”

In the movie musical, Erivo stars alongside US pop star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, an estranged friend of Elphaba who becomes a symbol of goodness in Oz in the second film.

Erivo said: “When we realised that we actually could sing together, like our voices worked together, it really was like magic. Excuse the term, but that’s what it felt like. It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re right for each other’.”

In an Instagram post on Friday, Erivo added: “I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me.

“I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard.

“The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough. So I’ll simply say this. Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba. All my love, C.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the European premiere of Wicked: For Good in London earlier this month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Erivo recently made headlines when she stepped in to protect Grande when a fan rushed on to the red carpet of the Singapore premiere and put his arm around her.

A court in the country sentenced the Australian man to nine days in prison for grabbing Grande, according to reports.

Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked was inspired by the story first told in Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, which was adapted into 1939’s The Wizard Of Oz, starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale.

The original Wicked production on Broadway scored Idina Menzel a Tony Award in 2004 for best leading actress in a musical when she originated the role of Elphaba.

Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack has also been released and is made up of 11 tracks, including songs No Good Deed and For Good.

Other stars of the film include Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero.