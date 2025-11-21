Benedict Cumberbatch ‘let own emotions through’ for latest role

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has described how he “let my own emotions come through”, when filming his latest movie which explores male grief.

Cumberbatch stars in The Thing With Feathers, where his character deals with raising his two sons alone after the unexpected death of his wife.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday, Cumberbatch was asked by presenter Tyler West how he prepared for the role.

“It’s a very honest place where I let my own emotions come through, more perhaps than any other,” Cumberbatch said.

“It was less imagining, but obviously there were circumstances in the film that aren’t mine. But it was that sort of rawness of just existing in that place of loss, of feeling what that is like.”

The film, which appears in cinemas from Friday, is adapted from the novel Grief Is The Thing With Feathers by Max Porter.

Cumberbatch said it was important to him to show, “that it’s alright to feel feelings that are utterly overwhelming and to feel that you are not in control, and that things are unmanageable or chaotic”.

“That was also part of the reason I really wanted to champion this extraordinary film adaptation of an extraordinary novel,” he said.

The film also features a number of crows, which Cumberbatch had to work closely with.

Speaking on the show, he said: “There was a moment when a crow had to hop on me and that was quite nerve-wracking.

“They’re kind of extraordinary, magical birds and they’re very, very smart.”

Sherlock star Cumberbatch, who has three sons with his wife, theatre director Sophie Hunter, was asked whether there were any everyday things that irritated him and “tip you over the edge”.

“Loud voices – four in particular – as in my immediate family,” Cumberbatch answered.

“You know, three boys and Sophie. I tend to tip quite easily.

“I tend to be someone who stays calm, stays calm, and then it’s like ‘will you put that sock on?’ It’s one thing that just drives me over the edge.”

The Bafta award-winning actor was also questioned about whether he would ever want to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Cumberbatch said: “No. I’ll be honest, I would love some private dance lessons, but I would not go anywhere near that.”