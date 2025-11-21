Alan Carr: A psychic predicted I would be famous

The Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr has said a psychic who visited his childhood home predicted he would be famous.

The comedian appeared on ITV’s This Morning to talk about the latest series of Changing Ends, the sitcom inspired by his early life.

He told Friday’s programme: “People say, is it real? Everything in this series did happen to me.

“A fortune teller came to the door and she was selling pegs, and she went to my mum, ‘Your kid’s gonna be famous’.

Alan Carr with Changing Ends co-star Shaun Dooley at a premiere in London (Ben Whitley/PA)

“And Gary, my brother, was playing in the background.

“So, that’s actually in there. And, of course, I’m like, ‘What, him? I want to be famous’. But that genuinely happened. That is crazy.”

Carr said it was hard to find the right actor to play his childhood self for Changing Ends, before the production team eventually discovered Oliver Savell.

He said: “We went through 450 audition tapes and, like ITV, they give you money to write it. And they said, ‘Well, if you can’t get a young Alan, then you know, let’s call it quits’.

“And it was like a movie. He was literally the last one to come through the door. And we just jumped for joy. He was spot on.

“He came in and he was nuanced, and he was so subtle – because I can be subtle – and he’s just brilliant.”

Referring to winning hit BBC series, The Celebrity Traitors, last month, Carr said: “I love it. What came over me? I started getting a bloodlust. I wanted a murder.”