Ruby Wax says new I’m A Celebrity entrants will change the jungle ‘dynamic’

Comedian and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Ruby Wax has said the show’s new entrants, TV presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson, will change the “dynamic” in the jungle.

The 72-year-old made the comments on Thursday’s episode of the ITV reality programme after Williams and Wilson were appointed chief explorers in the camp, giving them the power to assign chores to campmates and award bush explorer badges which give the owner rewards.

British-American Wax told the Bush Telegraph on the show: “I think the dynamic is going to change now with the two chiefs here, I really do feel like it’s kind of Lord Of The Flies, there’s two sides and we may annihilate each other, or we may fall in love.”

TV personality Jack Osbourne, who is the son of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, added: “I feel resistance to Vogue and Tom, I’m just kind of like, ‘hey you don’t get to walk in halfway through the movie and decide to turn it off or change it…’”

Williams, 40, and 39-year-old Wilson arrived as the celebrities were taking on the Camp Fright trial, which saw presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly tell them they would become Bush Explorers over the next three days, with their goal being to win the badges handed out by the pair.

The presenters told the group that Williams and Wilson would give them guidance, support and leadership.

Rapper Aitch, model Kelly Brook and social media star Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, took on the Camp Fright bush tucker trial, which saw each take on one round worth four stars for camp.

Brook took on the first game, Knot Much Fun, a head-in-a-box trial where she had to untie knots on four different ropes, with every rope representing one star. She was given four minutes to clear all four ropes.

As the klaxon started, Brook began untying the knots, and was joined by mealworms, cockroaches, crickets, scorpions and giant cockroaches, but she eventually won the maximum four stars for camp.

Burtwistle took on the second game, Rotten Removals, where he had to rehome local wildlife.

First up were two toads which he moved into a pond but the next saw him come face to face with his worst fear, as he found out he would have to move two huntsmen spiders. However, he successfully managed to move the two spiders, winning four stars for camp.

Last was Aitch, who took on the third and final game, Harshmallows, where he had to eat four raw fish eyes on a stick. The rapper failed to swallow any of the eyes, meaning he did not win any stars.

With a total eight stars out of 12, Williams and Wilson then gave the first badge for bravery to Burtwistle for overcoming his fear of spiders.

After the trial, the pair also decided that Brook and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp would be camp chefs, Wax and EastEnders star Lisa Riley would do washing up, Burtwistle and comedian Eddie Kadi would be on water duty, former Lioness Alex Scott and Aitch would be on wood duty, and Osbourne and actress Shona McGarty would be on dunny duty.

Wilson and Williams also gave out three further community badges to the celebrities who had impressed them, handing them to Brook, Riley and Osbourne. Badge holders won the reward of hot chocolate and marshmallows around the campfire in Snake Rock with the Chief Explorers.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on Thursday on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player, while I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.