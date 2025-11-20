Peep Show cast to star in Great British Bake Off Christmas special

The cast of popular sitcom Peep Show are to star in a Great British Bake Off Christmas special.

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off will see David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman reunite to roll up their sleeves and tackle a series of seasonal baking challenges.

The group will don festive jumpers and attempt to whisk, knead and decorate their way to glory with challenges that pay homage to Peep Show.

Their creations will be analysed by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, with plenty of mischief provided by Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

Peep Show ran from 2003 to 2015 on Channel 4 and followed the lives of flatmates Mark Corrigan (Mitchell) and Jeremy “Jez” Usbourne (Robert Webb).