New live music venue to open in London

A new purpose-built live music and events venue is to open in central London.

The British Airways ARC is located above the existing west exhibition hall in Olympia.

Operated by AEG Presents UK, the 3,800-capacity venue will open next year and is part of the £1.3 billion transformation of the area.

Originally built as an events and exhibitions venue almost 140 years ago, the site is steeped in a rich musical history with artists including Jimi Hendrix, Sir Rod Stewart, Primal Scream, and The Cure having played there.

Andrew Spencer, chief operating officer at AEG Presents Europe, said: “This is a pivotal moment as we open the diary for bookings and reveal the name of British Airways ARC.

“We’re delighted to be working with British Airways and as we take the next step towards opening all the teams are very excited.

“Olympia is a place that has an incredible musical history which we want to honour whilst creating a venue that is thoroughly modern with world class facilities for artists and fans alike.”

British Airways’ chief customer officer, Calum Laming, said: “We’re incredibly proud to champion British originality in everything we do, so we’re thrilled to be building on our further support for the arts and culture scene on our doorstep here in our hometown, London.

“Together with AEG Presents UK, not only are we creating unique experiences for audiences, we’re also helping shine a spotlight on the next generation of talent.

“As the flag carrier for the UK, it’s important to us that we represent modern Britain at home and all around the world, and we’re so excited to be a part of Olympia to showcase the very best homegrown and international entertainment.”