Michael Buble wax figure ushers in festive period at Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds London is exhibiting a wax figure of Canadian singer Michael Buble to usher in the festive period.

Buble, 50, is known for singing Christmas tracks including Let It Snow!, Holly Jolly Christmas and Santa Clause Is Coming To Town.

The figure of the pop star, which was first unveiled in 2019, is returning to the attraction floor following updates by the studio team, who have inserted beard hairs individually and repainted the face of the singer, who is seen wearing a tuxedo designed by Stefano Ricci.

Staff work on Michael Buble’s waxwork figure (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

The musician, who has become synonymous with the festive period, is often seen in the charts around Christmas time and returned to the number one spot with the deluxe special edition of his Christmas album in the week between December 27 2024 and January 2 2025.

Steve Blackburn, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: “The Christmas adverts are hitting our TV screens, gift lists are being written, and Michael Buble is defrosting… The countdown is officially on!

“Our talented team of artists have been working like Santa’s elves in the studio here at Madame Tussauds London getting our Michael Buble figure ready for festivities.

“He’s one of our most popular figures, especially at this time of year.

“We’re excited to welcome our guests through the doors this season, meet the immortalised king of the festive period and have themselves ‘A Merry Little Christmas!’”

Visitors will be able to see Buble’s figure in the awards party section of the London attraction from Thursday November 20.