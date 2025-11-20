Lily Allen announces new live dates to sold-out tour

Singer Lily Allen has announced a string of new live dates to her sold-out tour.

Allen, who will perform her new album West End Girl in its entirety, will now also appear in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff along with a number of other towns and cities in June.

The original tour dates were announced last month, with all 13 shows quickly selling out.

West End Girl – Allen’s first album in seven years – is said to detail the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband, US actor David Harbour.

The record, which contains a mix of “truth” and “fantasy”, according to Allen, sees the pop star sing about a sexual “arrangement” that was broken.

The shows will mark Allen’s biggest headline tour of her career.

Her previously announced performances will take place in March, while the new shows will begin in Newcastle on June 16, with the ninth and final date in Dublin on June 30.

Allen will also perform West End Girl at Mighty Hoopla in London’s Brockwell Park in May.

She last toured between 2018 and 2019 following the release of her fourth studio album, No Shame, but has more recently made appearances with Olivia Rodrigo and Shy FX at Glastonbury Festival.

All 14 songs on her new album were written by Allen, mainly in collaboration with her musical director Blue May, and she will sing them in the order they appear on the record on her tour.

Allen will also appear on US chat show Saturday Night Live on December 13.

Tickets for her new tour dates in June go on sale at 10am on November 27.