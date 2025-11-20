FKA Twigs album Eusexua and Bob Geldof among Rolling Stone UK Awards winners

British singer FKA Twigs’ record Eusexua has won the album award while Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof took home the lifetime achievement award at the Rolling Stone UK Awards.

The 37-year-old released alternative pop album Eusexua in January, and beat out competition from Britpop band Pulp, rapper Little Simz, pop rocker Sam Fender and indie rock bands The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice at the awards ceremony at London’s Roundhouse on Thursday.

Other winners included Irish rock band The Cranberries, who received the icon award, as a headline performance honouring late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan saw the band’s guitarist Noel Hogan play with indie pop duo Royel Otis.

Bob Geldof won the lifetime achievement award (Ian West/PA)

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi won the artist award, two years after winning the gamechanger award for his openness about taking a break from music over his mental health.

The Someone You Loved singer returned to Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, following a performance at Worthy Farm in 2023, which saw him struggle to manage the symptoms of Tourette syndrome and led to his break from music.

The play next award for new talent went to Scottish singer Jacob Alon, while the television award went to Jamie Campbell Bower for his role as the villain Vecna in the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, and the gamechanger award was won by the cast of BBC show Riot Women, written by Sally Wainwright.

The live act award was handed to Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro, while the group gong was given to Irish indie band Wunderhorse, the breakthrough award went to pop singer Myles Smith and the film award went to Kirk Jones for I Swear.

Lido was given the festival award and XL Recordings won the label award.

Further performances on the night came from Smith, Alon and Fayth Ifil from Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical.