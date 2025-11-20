Beatles museum to honour Liverpool’s other legends in ‘hall of fame’

A museum dedicated to Liverpool’s most famous musicians, The Beatles, will honour the city’s other stars in a “hall of fame”.

Eighty-five names have been chosen to form the Liverpool Legends Hall of Fame and an exhibition of their items, including Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick and Jim Royle’s vest, will open with a red carpet event at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Thursday.

Museum owner Roag Best, whose brother Pete was a drummer for The Beatles before they found worldwide fame, said: “As everyone is aware, John, Paul, George and Ringo are Liverpool’s most famous sons, but they are not the only people who have made our city famous.

“There are lots of other well known sons and daughters of Liverpool and we want to pay homage to them.”

Three floors of the museum will be taken over by the exhibition.

Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick will be among the items on display (David Jones/PA)

Mr Best said: “I’ve always been surprised no-one did this years ago.

“Whenever I’ve been asked why so much talent comes from Liverpool, I’ve always said there is something in the water and water will be a theme running through the exhibition.”

Items on display include the vest worn by Ricky Tomlinson when he played Jim Royle in the sitcom The Royle Family, and the leather jacket Craig Charles wore to present Robot Wars.

As well as living legends, the exhibition will posthumously honour some stars, including drag star the Vivienne, who died earlier this year, Cilla Black, whose dress will be on display, and Sir Ken Dodd, whose tickling stick has been loaned for the exhibition.

The oldest to be honoured is Kitty Wilkinson, who was born in 1785 and opened Britain’s first public washhouse in Liverpool in 1842.

A host of musical instruments have been donated by bands and musicians, including guitars from Cast, The Coral and Ian Prowse, and drums from Space and The La’s.

The city’s sporting heroes are also represented, with items from Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle, boxer Tony Bellew and former Liverpool football manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sporting stars including Tony Bellew will be honoured in the hall of fame (John Walton/PA)

A number of trophies and awards, including two Baftas, are included in the display and the script from Shaun Of The Dead has been donated, alongside a prop from the film, by actor Peter Serafinowicz.

Mr Best said he began compiling the list of stars he wanted in the hall almost a year ago and in January began the process of seeing if they would be willing to donate items to put on show.

He said: “I managed to track everyone down so my phone contacts are quite impressive now.

“When I got in touch to tell them what we were doing and ask if they could loan an item that represents them, everyone said yes and loved the idea.”

Mr Best said The Beatles would not be included in the exhibition.

“They get tons of attention, and that’s fantastic, but this really is about everybody else who has been doing wonderful things for Liverpool,” he said.

The museum, on Mathew Street, plans to induct new stars into the hall of fame every year.