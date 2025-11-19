Wynne Evans admits ‘hijinks’ on Strictly looked ‘creepy’

Singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Wynne Evans has admitted his “hijinks” on the BBC dancing programme looked “creepy”.

The 53-year-old, known for the Go Compare insurance adverts, competed in the 20th anniversary series of the hit dancing programme with professional dancer Katya Jones.

During the series last year, Jones was seen moving Evans’s hand away from her waist and also refusing to high-five him on the show.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Evans said: “It does look creepy and I apologise for that.

“What happened was… Katya said to me, ‘look let’s get down the front, you put your hand on my waist, I’ll move it back, we’ll see if anyone notices’.

“It was as simple as that, a body language experiment, and of course it was naive of me, I hadn’t realised, I’ve never lived in this world before where everybody kind of just looks at everything you do.

“Of course it looked weird on the TV, it looked really, really odd, when I watch it back now I’m like ‘oh no’, but it was just messing around in the ‘Claudatorium’, and it was hijinks, if you like.”

Wynne Evans was paired with professional dancer Katya Jones on Strictly last year (Ian West/PA)

The pair both described the incidents as “messing around” in an apology video at the time.

But in May, Evans announced he had been dropped by the BBC after apologising for using “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly tour, which followed his appearance on the show.

He said the word he used during press for the Strictly tour was his “nickname for one of the other contestants”, but he admitted it was “not an appropriate word for the workplace”.

Evans also admitted his behaviour on Strictly was “totally stupid” and said he “paid the ultimate price in terms of my career”, revealing he had tried to take his own life following the backlash.

The tenor added: “I went on a dancing show and ended up trying to take my own life, I did end up in hospital, somebody phoned me, rang an ambulance, and luckily for me, I’m here today.”

He accused the press of hounding him and said he wished he had a “better insight” before entering Strictly, but said his experience had “given me a greater understanding of my own mental health and where I am in my life” and it allowed him to help others with their mental health.

In June, the opera singer announced his return to radio with The Wynne Evans Show, a live weekday internet broadcast.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Samaritans provides 24-hour support for people at risk of suicide. They can be contacted anonymously on 116 123 or at samaritans.org.