Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson to enter I’m A Celebrity jungle

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson are to be late entrants to the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here! jungle.

The late entrants will be teased on Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV reality programme, before they will be seen entering camp on Thursday’s show.

Williams, 40, who is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, said: “I always thought I wouldn’t do it, because I’ve gotten too comfortable in my life. I like to have eight hours of sleep, I like to eat nice things, I like to just chill out and I never put myself out of my comfort zone.

Tom Read Wilson is to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Ian West/PA)

“Then when I turned 40, I started to get scared of ridiculous things. I didn’t want to be this person. Doing this is such a massive life experience and it is not something you can pay to do.

“So now I am 40, I think it will be pretty cool to do I’m A Celebrity.”

The mother-of-three said she would miss her children the most during her time in the jungle.

She added: “I’m very worried about missing the kids, as I have never been away this long before and I spend such a huge amount of time with them. It will be my biggest struggle.”

Read Wilson, 39, who was also a contestant on the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016, said he was “feeling excited” about entering the jungle.

He said: “My first thought when they approached me about taking part was abject terror. But I have got a very strict rule in life. If the only reason that you don’t want to do it is fear, you must do it, whatever it is.

“I’m fearful as a porcupine and I am very nervous that my grey cells won’t dance properly in camp, too. At home, I do a cryptic crossword every day, I always have a book on the go and I am a bit worried that my frontal lobes will drop off if I don’t have a lubricant for it.

“I can be vague at times and I don’t want to scatter brain cells over the camp.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.