Jack Osbourne discusses Ozzy dove incident on I’m A Celebrity

Jack Osbourne has told his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates about the infamous incident where his father, the late Ozzy Osbourne, bit the head off a dove.

Reality TV star Osbourne said the drunken stunt came about after his rock star father had to do a meet and greet with industry executives who wanted him to release a flock of doves from his jacket as a sign of peace.

He told his campmates: “The record label wasn’t going to put any marketing behind the record, they didn’t give a f***.

“He sits on the lap of this exec from CBS records and this dove lands on her knee, he grabs the dove, bites its head off and spits it on her.

“It was pandemonium, and before they’d got to the hotel it got everywhere and instantly his album charted.”

Jack Osbourne has spoken about his late father (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Black Sabbath frontman died earlier this year and his son previously said he was going into the jungle to take his mind off recent events.

In Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV series, he described the “wild time” his father enjoyed at the height of his success.

“In like a three-year period, he got fired, did his own solo thing – he released two albums, bit the head off a dove, bit the head off a bat, pissed on the Alamo, and sadly Randy Rhoads the guitar player died in a plane crash, all in three years, and he had two top 10 albums and just like, blew up. It was kind of a wild time…”

Elsewhere in the episode, model Kelly Brook had a shock after she went to take a dip in the creek with Alex Scott and Shona McGarty.

Their fun was quickly disturbed as they spotted a number of leeches, leading them to quickly exit the water.

Brook told the Bush Telegraph: “We were seconds away from being covered in leeches and eaten alive. Oh my god. We just could not get out of that pool quick enough.”

The Bushtucker trial was undertaken by comedian Eddie Kadi, who had to repeatedly dive underwater in a reptile-invested tank known as the A-Scare-ium.

Kadi had to hold his breath and dive down to unlock 10 chests which were submerged below him in the murky water along with toads, eels, lizards, crocodiles, snakes and a huge water python.

Presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly put their hands over their faces in distress as Kadi could be heard shouting desperately: “I’ve lost the key. Oh my god, I’ve lost the key. I can’t find the key.”

With time running out, he collected six out of the possible 10 stars for his campmates.

The latest series launched on Sunday night, with comedian Ruby Wax and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, becoming the first celebrities to take part in an eating challenge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1.