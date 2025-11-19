EastEnders to air special ‘flashforward’ episode

EastEnders is to air a special flashforward episode which will offer viewers a glimpse into the drama that is set to unfold in 2026.

The one-off episode, which will be shown on BBC1 on New Year’s Day, will follow long-running character Max Branning exactly a year on from the present day as he finds himself in a situation which will have huge consequences for both himself and his family.

The 30-minute episode, set in 2027, shows Max – played by Jake Wood – at the epicentre of plenty of drama, and with multiple situations unfolding at once, it becomes clear that 2026 has many secrets waiting to be discovered.

Producers said the flash-forwards to 2027 will provide tantalising clues about what the future holds for Max and those around him over the course of the year.

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “For the first time in the show’s history, we’re going to be offering our viewers an entire flashforward episode set on New Year’s Day 2027.

“2026 is going to be full of drama in Walford, especially for the Brannings, and the episode is sure to raise plenty of questions on how Max has got himself, and his family, into such predicaments, but all is not what it seems, so stay tuned for 2026 to find out how and why.”

EastEnders previously showcased a flashforward scene in February 2023, depicting one aspect of the 2023 Christmas Day storyline.

Wood’s character Max first arrived in Walford in June 2006, bringing his then wife Tanya and their daughters Lauren and Abi with him.

He left the BBC soap in 2021 when his character’s affair with Linda Carter ended, before returning earlier this year.