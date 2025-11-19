Comedian Eddie Kadi dives into I’m A Celebrity challenge A-Scare-ium

The latest challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! sees comedian Eddie Kadi repeatedly dive underwater in a reptile-invested tank.

Kadi takes on the Bushtucker trial A-Scare-ium on Wednesday night’s show, in which he must hold his breath and dive down to find submerged tokens in deep, murky water.

In a preview for the ITV show, he can be heard shouting desperately: “I’ve lost the key. Oh my god, I’ve lost the key. I can’t find the key.”

Kadi’s plight causes presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to put their hands over their faces in distress.

“Oh Eddie, oh Eddie,” Donnelly exclaims. “Why don’t you work on another one, and get down there?”

Kadi must win the trial, described as a “fish tank guaranteed to leave you out of your depth”, in order to secure food for his campmates.

Viewers will have to watch the episode to find out if he manages to complete the task.

The latest series launched on Sunday night, with comedian Ruby Wax and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, becoming the first celebrities to take part in an eating challenge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1.