Alex Scott: I never knew happiness before I met Jess Glynne

Alex Scott has said she “never knew happiness” before her relationship with Jess Glynne.

The former footballer and the pop star have been together for more than two years but initially kept their relationship private.

Speaking to fellow campmates Ruby Wax and Shona McGarty in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Scott said: “I think before her, I never knew happiness.”

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne (Ian West/PA)

Detailing how they met, she said: “She approached me in Chiltern Firehouse… I was in there with my friends and she just walked up to me… (it was) really ballsy and I was like, I like your ballsiness, and then the spark was just instant and then yeah… we fell madly in love.”

When Wax asked if marriage might be on the cards, Scott replied: “I will get married to her, just waiting for her to ask, Rubes!”

Later in the episode, campmates took part in a dark room challenge, where they had an opportunity to win a photo from home for each of the 10 camp mates.

They successfully completed the challenge, winning all the possible photos, and Scott’s photo was of her with Glynne and her mother.

The episode also showed rapper Aitch sing Ant & Dec’s biggest musical hit while handling snakes in a Bushtucker trial in a bid to win meals for the camp.

Aitch (Ian West/PA)

The musician belted out Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble, the 1994 single recorded by the duo as in the guise of their Byker Grove characters, PJ & Duncan.

He broke into song while facing the Jungle Doomsday trial, which involved putting his hands into jars containing lizards, mud crabs and yabbies.

While locked in a bunker looking for stars in amongst offal, slime and fish guts, before getting covered in cockroaches, crickets and mealworms, he heard a voice overhead saying: “Warning. Cryo chamber malfunction, awakening snake unit.”

He said to the snakes: “Oh my days, why are they just hiding in there?”

He added: “Hello boys, how are we? We alright, yeah? You alright, chuck?”

While he struggled to untie a star hidden among the snakes, he started to sing Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble, to the amusement of the hosting duo.

He collected 7 out of 10 possible stars.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.