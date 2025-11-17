Tom Cruise accepts honorary Oscar as he describes filmmaking as ‘who I am’

Tom Cruise accepted an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, delivering an emotional speech about his lifelong passion for filmmaking.

The Academy Honorary Award was presented by Alejandro G Inarritu, who is directing Cruise in an unnamed film slated for release next year.

The four-time Oscar-nominated actor described filmmaking as not just a job, but “who I am”.

“It takes me around the world,” Cruise said.

Tom Cruise, from left, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas

“It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways.

“And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

The Mission: Impossible star was honoured alongside choreographer Debbie Allen and Do The Right Thing production designer Wynn Thomas.

Historically, many recipients of the prize have not yet won a competitive Academy Award themselves.

Cruise has been nominated twice for best actor in Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, once for supporting actor in Magnolia and once for best picture with Top Gun: Maverick.

“My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember,” Cruise said.

“I was just a little kid in a darkened theatre, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploding on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew.”

Singer Dolly Parton was also recognised with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her decades-long charitable endeavours.

Parton, who could not attend due to health concerns, sent her thanks via video.

Upon announcement of his nomination in June, Academy president Janet Yang hailed Cruise’s “incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community”.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” she said.