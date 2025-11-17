I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here returns with overnight audience of 6.6m

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to ITV with an average audience of 6.6 million viewers.

The channel’s flagship entertainment show, which launched with a 90-minute episode on Sunday night, peaked with 7.3 million viewers

The episode was ITV’s highest overnight audience of 2025, the broadcaster said.

The ITV1 show, filmed in Australia, began with five of the celebrities flying over a beach in a helicopter.

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook, rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi and former EastEnders star Shona McGarty were all seen skydiving out of the helicopter.

The five celebrities were then made to enter a wooden structure and wade through offal and slime to find a key fob that would gain them access to a getaway car taking them to camp.

Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, and Kadi won the challenge and got in the car where they were met with cocktails.

The three other celebrities entered the Cockie van which had a giant beetle structure on top of it.

The five other campmates – comedian Ruby Wax, social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, soap star Lisa Riley, TV presenter Jack Osbourne and sports broadcaster Alex Scott – missed out on skydiving and arrived at a luxury villa before battling it out for a seat in the getaway car.

The celebrities had their heads placed inside boxes filled with snakes and were asked to put their hand in a box of green ants to unscrew bolts and release the fob for the car.

Wax and Burtwistle will be the first celebrities to face an eating challenge on the show.

Hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly told campmates the bushtucker trial will take place at “revolting restaurant” The Divey.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1.