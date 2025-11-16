Strictly Come Dancing star eliminated from competition on their birthday

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on her 38th birthday.

The former Geordie Shore star told her dance partner Kai Widdrington she was “so sorry” they did not make it to Blackpool, where contestants will dance at the Tower Ballroom next weekend.

The couple were at the bottom of Saturday’s leaderboard, alongside EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and dancer Julian Caillon, who joined them in the dance-off during the Sunday results show.

Sopal, 46, and Caillon, 30, performed their American smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells before Pattison and Widdrington, 30, jived to Sound Of The Underground by Girls Aloud.

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington with Strictly host Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all decided to save Sopal and Caillon, and Craig Revel Horwood, who had the casting vote, said he would have done the same.

Pattison said: “It was so lovely while it lasted and I’ve had the nicest time. I knew this week was a difficult one for me and I tried my hardest, as I have every week.

“Listen, I didn’t think I’d get past week one. And I’m really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people. Mostly with this fella (Widdrington) right here.

“I don’t want to sound too cheesy but (to Kai) you’ve been the best partner a girl can ask for.

“I’m so sorry I didn’t get you to Blackpool but I feel like I’ve won just by having you as my partner and I’m so grateful.”

Widdrington added: “Oh, goodness me. Where do I start? You (to Vicky) are everything that this series is about. Strong, confident, independent – and all that I can say is, I have loved every single second.

The professional dancers and Diversity performed on the show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’m going to be gutted not coming to Blackpool with you on Monday. But I just want you to know that I feel like I have also won getting you as my partner, and you will live on in Strictly history forever.”

Strictly stars Jowita Przystal and Karen Carney, and reality TV stars Ferne McCann and Pete Wicks were among those wishing Pattison a happy birthday on social media.

Sunday’s results show also featured a routine from the professionals, who teamed up with street dance troupe Diversity, who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

Also on the show, singer Olly Murs performed Run This Town accompanied by a routine from dancers Amy Dowden, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.

The remaining seven couples will take to the Tower Ballroom for Strictly’s Blackpool special next weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm on Saturday and 7.15pm on Sunday.

Pattison and Widdrington will appear on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Monday November 17 at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.