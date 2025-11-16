Kim Kardashian will ‘keep studying until I get there’ after failing bar exam

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has said she will “keep studying” after she failed her bar exam and was unable to qualify as a lawyer.

Her plan to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was a member of OJ Simpson’s defence team, has been delayed but the businesswoman, who plays a divorce lawyer in new Ryan Murphy show All’s Fair, said she will keep going “until I get there”.

The Skims co-founder, 45, known for starring alongside her family in the reality TV show The Kardashians, passed her “baby bar” exam on her fourth attempt in 2021 and said in May that she had graduated from a law programme.

In October, she revealed in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that she was due to qualify in two weeks.

She said: “I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practise law. Maybe in 10 years I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

In a social media post on Sunday, she said: “I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying – the ups, the downs, and everything in between.

“On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end.

“This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

Kardashian shared a video that offered an insight into the preparation she did for the exam, showing her organising her essays and writing on a whiteboard.

In the video, she said she had studied for four months straight and “cancelled all work calls”.

In another clip, taken the day before her bar exam, she said: “I feel good, like I feel prepared.”