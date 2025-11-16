I’m A Celebrity contestants to face slime, snakes and offal in first episode

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants for 2025 will face slime, snakes and offal before making their way into camp during the first episode of the series.

The reality TV show, hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, which sees a group of celebrities face challenges to win food while living in a jungle camp in Australia, returns to ITV1 on Sunday night.

Among this year’s contestants are reality TV star Jack Osbourne, comedian Ruby Wax, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley.

Completing the line-up are rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi, EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, sports broadcaster Alex Scott and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge.

The show will see Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, Kadi, McGarty, Brook and Kemp skydive from a helicopter on to a beach.

The five celebrities will then have to wade through offal and slime to find a key fob that will gain them access to a getaway car taking them to camp.

The contestants in the getaway car will enter the jungle with cocktails, canapes and steak on offer, but the celebrities in the other van will share their ride with some critters.

The five other campmates, Wax, Riley, Osbourne, Scott and Burtwistle, will arrive at a luxury villa before battling it out for a seat in the getaway car.

The celebrities will be asked to put their hand in a box of green ants to unscrew bolts and release the car fob, and will also have their heads placed inside boxes filled with snakes.

Osbourne, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, said he is “not a big bug person” and feels “very nervous” for the show.

The TV presenter, who is mourning the death of his father, heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne, said his mother Sharon and sister Kelly have given him their full support.

He added: “Mum and Kelly, yeah they are absolutely going to be watching. They are supportive.”

Brook, 45, who previously said she would never do the show, said she is “really petrified of heights”.

She said: “I’m such a fan of the show that I thought, ‘Maybe I could do it, maybe I could cope.’ I won’t know unless I try and so I am going to throw myself into it.”

Pop star Kemp, 64, said his son, radio host Roman, who went into the jungle in 2019, gave him some advice for his stint on the show.

He said: “He told me to go in and enjoy it all. He said it’s the most fun he has ever had and he said, ‘I am really jealous; I know how much fun you are going to have.’”

Elsewhere, former Lioness Scott, 41, said her girlfriend, pop star Jess Glynne, thinks she is “absolutely mental” for going on the show.

She said: “She will be my biggest supporter, and my mum absolutely loves the show. Thinking of her tuning in every night will bring a tear.”

Last year’s show was won by McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Spin-off show Unpacked will return to ITV2 and ITVX at 10.35pm to offer a deeper dive into events on the show, presented by comedian Joel Dommett and Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers.