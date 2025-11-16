I’m A Celebrity campmates Ruby Wax and Angryginge to face first eating trial

Comedian Ruby Wax and social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, will be the first celebrities to face an eating challenge on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly told campmates the bushtucker trial will take place at “revolting restaurant” The Divey, during Sunday’s debut episode.

The ITV1 show, filmed in Australia, began with five of the celebrities flying over a beach in a helicopter, which they were told they would be jumping out of.

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook, rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi and former EastEnders star Shona McGarty were all seen skydiving in the programme.

The five celebrities were then made to enter a wooden structure and wade through offal and slime to find a key fob that would gain them access to a getaway car taking them to camp.

Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, and Kadi won the challenge and got in the car where they were met with cocktails.

The three other celebrities entered the Cockie van which had a giant beetle structure on top of it.

The five other campmates – Wax, Burtwistle, soap star Lisa Riley, TV presenter Jack Osbourne and sports broadcaster Alex Scott – missed out on skydiving and arrived at a luxury villa before battling it out for a seat in the getaway car.

The celebrities had their heads placed inside boxes filled with snakes and were asked to put their hand in a box of green ants to unscrew bolts and release the fob for the car.

At one point McPartlin and Donnelly thought Wax had dosed off and the comedian admitted she “couldn’t figure out which way those screws go”.

Osbourne and Burtwistle won the challenge, while Brook, Kemp, McGarty, Riley, Wax and Scott were left riding in the Cockie van, alongside Kiosk Kev.

After arriving at camp, Osbourne cooked a steak dinner with mushrooms and avocado for Kadi, Aitch and Burtwistle while the others were given emu neck to eat.

Osbourne told his campmates: “Just so everyone knows, second place on Cooking With The Stars this year.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, he added: “I don’t mind cooking, you know I have a really big family and so I’m used to people kind of nagging me.”

Before they got their dinner, the six losing campmates had to unlock six stars from a grate while insects dropped onto their heads.

Looking at their dinner, Riley said: “I won’t be having that. They look like three phallic things.”

Wax added: “It was repulsive. I think for those six stars we should’ve had a burger and not one of those penis things.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV1.