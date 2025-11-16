Ewan McGregor and David Tennant at Bafta Scotland awards

Stars including Ewan McGregor, David Tennant and Alan Cumming have gathered for the Bafta Scotland awards in Glasgow.

McGregor is to be recognised with an outstanding contribution award at the event in celebration of his “exceptional body of work”.

Others at the ceremony include Tennant, who is nominated in the actor film/television category for his role in Rivals – based on the book by the late Dame Jilly Cooper.

James McAvoy is at the event in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

He appeared on the red carpet with Gary Lamont, who was nominated in the audience award for favourite Scot on screen for his performance in Rivals.

Speaking about the series, Lamont said: “We knew there was magic in the air, we could feel it was special, but none of us dared say that it was going to be a hit.

“After that all the actors watched eight episodes together and you could hear a pin drop.”

Tennant said his wife urged him to take on the role, telling him “it’s going to be a massive hit“.

Asked how it felt to be nominated,Tennant said “what a lark”, while Lamont described how they texted each other about it as he joked: “I’ve been coming to Bafta for a long long time and I keep saying if you hang around long enough they will throw you a nomination.”

He added: “I’m delighted.”

Commenting on the Bafta Scotland awards, Tennant said: “Scotland punches above its weight culturally throughout Britain and throughout the world, and I think it’s good to boast about that now and again and go, you know what, this is an industry that we are doing well in, let’s be proud of it.”

Others nominated in the actor film/television category of the Bafta Scotland awards are Ncuti Gatwa for his role in Doctor Who, and James McAvoy for horror film Speak No Evil.

They are up against Peter Capaldi for the episode of Black Mirror named Plaything, James McCardle for Four Mothers, and Ruaridh Mollica for Sebastian.

Izuka Hoyle is nominated for actress film/television (Jane Barlow/PA)

In the actress category, Saoirse Ronan is nominated for her role in The Outrun, along with Tilda Swinton for The End, Karen Gillan for Douglas Is Cancelled, and Anna Prochniak for The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.

Also nominated for the actress award are Catherine McCormack for Lockerbie: A Search For Truth and Izuka Hoyle for Big Boys.

McGregor made his breakthrough in the 1990s in films such as Brassed Off, Shallow Grave and Trainspotting – which was released in 1996.

He has gone on to star as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, returning to the role for the Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022, as well as appearing in films such as Moulin Rouge! in 2001 and T2: Trainspotting in 2017.

McGregor made his directorial debut in 2016 with American Pastoral, which is based on the novel of the same name, and starred in the film along with Dakota Fanning and Jennifer Connelly.

In television, he won an Emmy Award for his performance as Roy Halston in the Netflix limited series Halston, on which he also served as executive producer.

More recently he starred in Paramount+ TV series A Gentleman In Moscow in 2024, on which he was also an executive producer.

The Outrun, which was filmed in the Orkney Islands, has received the most nods with four nominations, while drama series Lockerbie: A Search For Truth has three.