George Clarke delivers ‘beautiful’ Strictly dance in tribute to his mother

Strictly Come Dancing star George Clarke has been praised for a “beautiful” performance dedicated to his mother, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Ahead of his dance on Saturday, Clarke said in a video that his mother had been diagnosed with a brain inflammation condition called encephalitis when he was 16 and added: “Unfortunately, recently, she got diagnosed with cancer, nobody deserves what she’s gone through… there’s not a lot I can do to help so to give her this is special.”

In spite of positive reactions from the audience, Clarke and his dance partner Alexis Warr placed third to bottom on the judges leader board, scoring 29 points for their rhumba to Lily Allen’s version of Somewhere Only We Know.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr performing their rhumba (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Judge Craig Revel Horwood, who was booed by the audience, said: “Actually, it wasn’t a rhumba. So for me, it was difficult to judge…

“Admittedly, the story was absolutely magnificent. You told that beautifully. So achieved that. So you will win the audience votes with this.

“But unfortunately, you won’t win my vote. It just technically, was not great.”

Judge Motsi Mabuse said: “As a feeling, and the emotions behind the dance, this was really very, very beautiful.”

Following his dance Clarke said: “You can tell your family you love them as much as you want, but it’s very rare to be able to have an opportunity to give them something. So that’s kind of what I wanted to do.”

Top of the leader board was reality TV star Amber Davies and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin who wowed the judges with a paso doble to Aerosmith’s Dream On.

The couple, who scored 38 points, was told their dance was “perfect” by Mabuse.

Horwood said: “My goodness, you (Davies) are so clean. You’re full of tone.

Performing their couple’s choice this week was drag performer La Voix (pictured) and dancer Aljaz Skorjanec (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“Darling, the drama in that was absolutely magnificent. It was full of fire. You danced with purpose. I thought it was brilliant.”

Over in second place was soap star Lewis Cope and Katya Jones who scored 37 points after their tango to 12 To 12 by Sombr and in third place was actress Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe who secured 35 points following their waltz to Barry Manilow’s Weekend in New England.

Performing their couple’s choice this week was drag performer La Voix and dancer Aljaz Skorjanec who placed fourth, scoring 33 points for their performance to Don’t Rain On My Parade by Barbra Streisand.

Lioness turned football pundit Karen Carney and her dance partner Carlos Gu scored 31 points after their American smooth to You Don’t Own Me by Saygrace.

Du Beke said Carney was “brilliant but brittle” while Horwood called her dancing “spikey”.

Following their performance Gu broke down in tears and said: “You have no idea how hard she has been working this week.”

At the bottom of the leader board was EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and reality TV star Vicky Pattison, who both scored 27 points with their partners.

Pattison, 37, who wore a bright yellow dress, and professional dancer Kai Widdrington performed a jive to Sound Of The Underground by Girls Aloud.

Mabuse noticed the TV star had made “tiny little mistakes in the beginning” and added: “But I actually, I love the way you recovered from that, because I could see you really trying hard, the whole dance.”

Sopal, 46, and dancer Julian Caillon, who secured their highest score last week, performed an American smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells, which received a mixed response from the judges.