EastEnders character Barry Evans to return alongside Pat Butcher

EastEnders character Barry Evans is to make a return alongside Pat Butcher as part of an ongoing dementia storyline involving Nigel Bates.

Barry, played by Shaun Williamson, was killed off more than 20 years ago when his new wife Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) pushed him from a cliff on January 2 2004.

The character will appear as a vision in the Queen Vic pub, alongside his stepmother Pat (Pam St Clement), as Nigel’s dementia symptoms intensify.

Shaun Williamson entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Nigel, played by Paul Bradley, returned to the long-running soap after 26 years on December 24 2024 and has been seen dealing with the progressive condition that causes degeneration of the brain.

Williamson, 60, said: “It was a complete shock getting the call to go back to Albert Square, but so exciting!

“I have to admit to a few nerves (loads!) when I walked back onto the set of The Queen Victoria, but it was so great to work with old friends and colleagues on such a brilliant episode.

“Just goes to show, you never know what’s around the corner!”

Years ago Barry had a feud with his stepmother Pat, who he refused to forgive following her affair with Frank Butcher, but the two will put aside their differences to help Nigel in his time of need in a special episode transmitting next month.

Ben Wadey, EastEnders executive producer said: “I’m delighted to welcome Shaun Williamson back to EastEnders for Nigel’s special episode.

“Barry Evans was renowned for being one of Walford’s unluckiest residents, most notably for his choice of shoes, and so it was a privilege to welcome him back alongside Pat for these special scenes in The Vic.”

Paul Bradley and Pam St Clement (BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Barry, a hapless minicab boss, first appeared on the soap on December 27 1994 and had a spate of bad luck, which started with his first wife Natalie (Lucy Speed) leaving him amid an affair with her friend’s boyfriend, and ended with his second wife murdering him.

Feisty matriarch Pat, known for her bright outfits and eccentric earrings, was often seen arguing with Queen Vic landlord Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor).

The character, who became Pat Evans after marrying Barry’s father in 1996, died of cancer on New Year’s Day in 2012 but made a return to Albert Square in May 2016 as a figment of Peggy’s imagination on the night of her death.

EastEnders has been working with Dementia UK on Nigel’s young onset dementia storyline.

The charity said the condition is considered “young onset” when symptoms, including memory loss and personality changes, develop under the age of 65.