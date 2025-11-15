Amber Davies wows Strictly Come Dancing judges after ‘perfect’ paso doble

Reality TV star Amber Davies and professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin have wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges with a “perfect” paso doble.

Judge Anton Du Beke said the performance to Aerosmith’s Dream On was “thrilling to watch” and the couple scored 38 points.

Motsi Mabuse called the dance “perfect” and Craig Revel Horwood said: “My goodness, you (Davies) are so clean. You’re full of tone.

“Darling, the drama in that was absolutely magnificent. It was full of fire. You danced with purpose. I thought it was brilliant.”

This weekend the couples are dancing to secure their place at Blackpool next Saturday where they will perform in the famous Tower ballroom.

The first couple to take to the floor on Saturday was EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, who secured their highest score last week following a Punjabi bhangra for their couple’s choice to Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s Sapphire.

After an American smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells, which received a mixed response from the judges, the couple were awarded 27 points.

Judge Anton Du Beke said “what a lovely way to start the evening” and added: “It was all neat and tidy.”

Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey became the sixth celebrity voted off Strictly last weekend.