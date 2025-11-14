William sends message to Sara Cox as Children In Need challenge tops £4 million

The Prince of Wales has congratulated BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox for her Children In Need challenge to cover 135 miles in five days, which has raised more than £4 million.

Cox, who presents Radio 2’s Teatime Show on weekdays, will end her Great Northern Marathon Challenge on Friday, covering the equivalent of five marathons in five days.

Carrying a Pudsey Bear backpack, Cox will complete her journey in Pudsey, Leeds, having started in Kielder Forest and travelled through Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

William recorded a video message, which was played by Scott Mills on his Radio 2 breakfast show.

He said: “Sara, massive congratulations for what you’re doing.

“You’re so nearly there, just a little bit further, and I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs, and hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets.

“Keep going, you’ve done fantastically well, and the nation’s so proud of you.”

Sara Cox was in tears while listening to her royal encouragement (BBC/PA)

The challenge is the longest tackled by Radio 2 as part of the annual fundraiser.

Fellow Radio 2 presenter Trevor Nelson revealed to Cox on Thursday the total raised had topped £3 million.

She said she had been encouraged by support from lots of women during her challenge.

“We are not women of a certain vintage, we are not women of a certain age, we are women over 50,” she said. “It’s just the beginning when you get to 50, I’m loving being 50.”

She also revealed she had received a call from her mother and sister in India as she passed a telephone box during Thursday’s longest leg from Richmond to Ripley.

The BBC’s annual Children In Need telethon starts on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 7pm on Friday.

The evening, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay and Lenny Rush, will see performances from the likes of McFly singer Tom Fletcher and girl band Remember Monday, alongside sketches from BBC favourites including The Apprentice, EastEnders and Gladiators.