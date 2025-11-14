Rosalia becomes highest-charting female Spanish artist on UK albums chart

Singer Rosalia has become the highest-charting female Spanish artist in UK albums chart history, the Official Charts Company said.

The 33-year-old singer’s latest album Lux, which was released last week, reached number four on the albums chart on Friday, behind Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, Olivia Dean’s The Art Of Loving and Lily Allen’s West End Girl.

The alternative pop star, who hails from Sant Esteve Sesrovires in Catalonia, also achieved her highest-charting record as a lead artist on the UK singles chart with Berghain featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor, which reached number 36.

Rosalia’s album Lux reached number four on Friday (Ian West/PA)

Rosalia, who has recently enjoyed worldwide success having enjoyed mass popularity in her home country for a number of years, previously reached number 42 on the UK albums chart with Motomami (2022), which followed the albums Los Angeles (2017) and El Mal Querer (2018).

The UK albums chart top five is completed by Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend at number five, while former Paramore singer Hayley Williams achieved her second solo top 10 album with Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, which placed at number 10.

On the UK singles chart, Swift regained the number one spot with The Fate Of Ophelia, knocking Golden by Huntr/x, from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, down to number two.

It comes after Swift’s 14th chart-topper broke records as it secured the biggest opening week of 2025, with no other international artist boasting more UK number one albums, leaving The Beatles and Robbie Williams as the only artists in history with more, amassing 15 each.

The rest of the singles chart’s top five is made up of Raye’s Where Is My Husband? at number three, Olivia Dean’s Man I Need at four, and So Easy (To Fall In Love) at five, also by Dean.

The highest new entry on this week’s singles chart comes from Fred Again whose song Talk Of The Town with Sammy Virji and Reggie reached number 22.