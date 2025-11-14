Peter Andre: Jack Osbourne may find I’m A Celebrity… like ‘therapy’

TV personality Jack Osbourne may find his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! acts as “therapy” for him, singer Peter Andre has suggested.

Andre, who appeared on the third series of the show in 2004, said contestants have a lot of “downtime” between filming, which gives them plenty of opportunity to reflect.

Andre told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Friday: “I probably think that’s why someone like Jack Osbourne doing it is a good thing for him.

“I mean, I don’t know his reasons for doing it, but it probably could be a bit of therapy for him.

“Because it is just you, you’re in the wilderness. Yes, you’re surrounded by people, but there’s a lot of downtime, a lot of time that you’re on your own.

“And even though there’s cameras everywhere, you can’t see them. They’re hidden, they’re camouflaged.

He added: “The cameramen – you can’t talk to them, they won’t answer you.”

“It brings a lot out of you. You’re just you, and there’s no phones.”

Osbourne, whose father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died earlier this year, has said he was going into the jungle to take his mind off things.

He said his mother Sharon and sister Kelly would be “supportive” of him taking part.

Andre, who famously met his now ex-wife Katie Price on the ITV show, said the hunger he and other contestants felt was the “real deal”.

Jack Osbourne said he was going into the jungle to ‘take his mind off things’ after his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died earlier this year (Joe Giddens/PA)

He explained: “Well, there’s only probably about three – maybe 400 people in the world that have experienced this. It’s an incredible experience.

“There’s certain smells and sounds that you only know if you’ve experienced it.

“Hunger is one of those things that I had never experienced before, and for anyone that hasn’t experienced it, you genuinely get it there. It’s the real deal.”

He said he would advise new contestants against eating lots of food before entering the jungle.

Andre went on: “The dreaded thing which I always tell them never to do, is to keep eating so much before you go in.

“Because you think well, ‘I’m not going to eat, so I may as well stock up’. But the problem is then your body goes into shock. So it’s actually better to get your body used to it.”

Osbourne will be joined in the Australian jungle by Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook, former England Lionesses footballer Alex Scott and comedian Ruby Wax.

The line-up is completed by rapper Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, social media star Morgan Burtwistle, who is known as Angryginge, EastEnders’ Shona McCarty, comedian Eddie Kadi, and Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley.

Regular presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the show in its 25th anniversary year.

Last year’s series was won by McFly singer Danny Jones.

The show will return at 9pm on Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX.