BBC Children In Need kicks off its annual appeal show with Apprentice sketch

The BBC Children In Need appeal show has returned to TV screens, opening with a sketch of The Apprentice featuring Lord Alan Sugar.

The contestants were replaced with children, with one young girl asking Lord Sugar: “Why is you name Lord Sugar when you are so salty all the time?”

The programme also teased performances from Lewis Capaldi and Sam Ryder, and showed a video of stars including Westlife, Jessie J, Mark Ronson and Jack Black telling viewers how to donate.

The charity night is being hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenters Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, TV presenter Mel Giedroyc, TV chef and musician Big Zuu and Bafta TV award-winner Lenny Rush.

The three-hour special, filmed live from MediaCityUK in Salford, will be filled with star-studded sketches, musical acts and surprises from a host of celebrities.

This includes a special performance from Ella Eyre, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his son Buzz, and a rendition of Lou Reed’s Perfect Day performed by Eurovision stars Remember Monday and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

The band, who represented the UK at the song contest earlier this year, will perform the classic during a montage of testimonies from young people who have benefited from the charity.

There will also be sketches from BBC shows such as EastEnders and Gladiators and throughout the night, appeal films will feature some of the children and young people whose lives have been changed by the charity.

Viewers will also get a taster of the festive episodes of The Celebrity Apprentice, where 12 candidates have been challenged with creating festive biscuits for Children In Need.

Earlier on Friday, BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox completed her Children In Need challenge, which saw her cover 135 miles in five days, the equivalent of five marathons in five days.

The radio show host, who travelled on foot from Kielder Forest in Northumberland to Pudsey in Leeds, has raised more than £7 million for the charity.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.