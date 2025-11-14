Alan Carr says Celia Imrie broke wind more than once on The Celebrity Traitors

The Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr and his fellow traitor Jonathan Ross have said actress Celia Imrie broke wind more than once on the show, but its editors “couldn’t keep putting it in”.

It comes after a viral moment from the BBC reality gameshow saw The Thursday Murder Club actress audibly pass wind during a stressful mission in a cabin, prompting gales of laughter from her fellow cast members, as well as viewers around the country.

Speaking about the moment on the Reel Talk podcast, which is hosted by Ross and his daughter Honey, Carr, 49, said: “Can I just say everyone’s joking about Celia’s fart, I was chained to her, weren’t it funny when she farted, I couldn’t get away.

The pair said actress Celia Imrie ‘nailed’ the game (Ian West/PA)

“But good for her for saying she couldn’t keep it in.”

Ross added: “She owned it, and she owned it more than once, let’s be honest.”

Carr continued: “She kept doing it, but I suppose they couldn’t keep putting it in.”

TV presenter Ross, 64, said Imrie was a “great sport” and agreed her flatulent moments could not carry on being included in the show.

Carr went on to confirm that his friendship with singer Paloma Faith, who he murdered in plain sight for the show’s first killing, was still going strong, despite rumours they had fallen out over the show.

The former Chatty Man presenter said: “Me and Paloma, we’re friends now, I mean that really hurt for me.

Alan Carr was being interviewed on Jonathan Ross’s Reel Talk podcast, which he hosts with his daughter Honey (Ben Whitley/PA)

“And I think the reason why I did burst into tears (after being revealed as the show’s champion) was because thinking of the charity, but also, Nick looked at me when we were round there like ‘three faithful together’, Nick was like this at me, and I went, ‘don’t, Nick, don’t’… and then Paloma is dead, there’s Celia.”

Carr said that since winning the show, people have been greeting him by saying “who are you going to murder today?” while he is walking his dogs, and added that he has to clarify “I’m in The Traitors”.

His £87,500 prize pot was donated to Neuroblastoma UK, which aims to fund research and raise awareness of the rare cancer that develops in early nerve cells and is most common in children under five.

Carr added: “It’s a really cruel children’s cancer, and the survival rate is 50/50, and I don’t want to get too… But yeah, it needs money and funding, and everything, I found out today that their website has seen a 7,000% increase in traffic going in, because no one can spell it, no one knows what it is.

“And yeah I’m over the moon, and I told the man, of course, I couldn’t tell him before, because you can’t say anything, (he) just burst into tears, and I thought, well, there you go, that’s all you need to know.”

The full interview can be heard on the most recent episode of Reel Talk With Honey And Jonathan Ross, which is available on streaming platforms including Global Player and Spotify.