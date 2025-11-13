Taylor Swift says she wanted to ‘overserve’ fans in Eras Tour series trailer

Taylor Swift says she wanted to “overserve” her fans with the Eras Tour in a new trailer for a Disney+ documentary series on the record-breaking run of gigs.

The six-part series, The End Of An Era, which launches on the streaming platform on December 12, will document the tour and preparations for it, featuring behind the scenes footage and interviews with Swift, her family, and her team.

In the trailer, which is set to her songs Blank Space and Karma, the 35-year-old says: “I’m very aware of mysterious forces at play that I will never have any control of.

“This show created a bonding experience for like 70,000 people all at once, there’s something very special about that.

“I came up with the idea for the Eras Tour about two years before the tour started, I wanted to overserve the fans in terms of the amount of songs they were going to hear, and how far I was going to push myself.

“My main goal is to give something to the fans that they didn’t expect.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Swift can be seen discussing Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter’s surprise appearance on the tour, later remarking “I love having a good secret”.

Swift’s fiance, NFL player Travis Kelce, also makes an appearance, telling her “you’ve got teammates, I’ve got teammates”, to which she responds, “you’ve got coach (Andy) Reid (of Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs), I’ve got my mum”, before the pair are later seen kissing.

Her mother Andrea is also seen listening to Swift talking her through the set in a Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt, to which she responds: “That’s complicated.”

Andrea also adds: “Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness.”

Other shots show rehearsals, the Shake It Off singer being wheeled into a show in a cleaning trolley, and her welcoming singers Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, from Florence And The Machine, to the stage.

Later in the clip she says “every person” in her team is “the best one in the entire industry”, describing the tour as “the biggest challenge any of us have ever done”.

One of her backing dancers Whyley Yoshimura, says: “I have never seen a boss with this much passion about their job.”

The series will document the tour and preparations for it (Ian West/PA)

The docuseries was first announced on US news show Good Morning America, which is where Swift announced her Eras Tour in November 2022.

Swift’s tour smashed records and the singer made history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

More recently, the 14-time Grammy-winner broke a string of UK chart records following the release of The Life Of A Showgirl, which debuted at number one in October.

The record is Swift’s third album to top the chart in 2025, following Lover (Live From Paris) in February and The Tortured Poets Department, when it returned to number one in April.

It is also the first studio album Swift has released since she announced her engagement to Kelce in August and revealed in May that she had regained control over her back catalogue.

The first two episodes of The End Of An Era and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, which features the entire Tortured Poets Department set, will be released to Disney+ on December 12.