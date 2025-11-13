Ewan McGregor and David Tennant among stars to attend Bafta Scotland awards

Actors Ewan McGregor, James McAvoy and David Tennant will be among those attending this year’s Bafta Scotland awards, organisers have announced.

Catherine McCormack, Armando Iannucci and Alan Cumming will also be at the ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday.

Star Wars and Trainspotting star McGregor is to be recognised with an outstanding contribution award from Bafta Scotland at the event in celebration of his “exceptional body of work”.

Those nominated in the actor film/television category are Ncuti Gatwa for his role in Doctor Who, and McAvoy for horror film Speak No Evil.

They are up against Tennant for Rivals, Peter Capaldi for the episode of Black Mirror named Plaything, James McCardle for Four Mothers, and Ruaridh Mollica for Sebastian.

Actor James McAvoy is due to attend (Robert Perry/PA)

In the actress category, Saoirse Ronan is nominated for her role in The Outrun, along with Tilda Swinton for The End, Karen Gillan for Douglas Is Cancelled, and Anna Prochniak for The Tattooist Of Auschwitz.

Also nominated for the actress award are McCormack for Lockerbie: A Search For Truth and Izuka Hoyle for Big Boys.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have such a fantastic list of guests joining us at this year’s Bafta Scotland awards, representing the very best creative talent from across Scotland.

“We look forward to recognising the outstanding achievements of all our nominees.”

The Outrun, which was filmed in the Orkney Islands, has received the most nods with four nominations, while drama series Lockerbie: A Search For Truth has three.

Edith Bowman will host the awards at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.