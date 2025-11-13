Children In Need performance a ‘bucket-list moment’ for Remember Monday

Eurovision stars Remember Monday will perform a cover of Perfect Day with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra for BBC Children In Need.

The girlband, who represented the UK at the song contest earlier this year, will perform the Lou Reed classic song during a montage of testimonies from young people who have benefited from the charity.

Perfect Day was released by Reed in 1972 and found a new audience when it was used in the film Trainspotting in 1996.

It was re-recorded by a star-studded line-up of artists, including David Bowie, U2’s Bono and Gabrielle, in 1997 and became a charity single for BBC Children In Need.

It raised more than £2 million for the charity and topped the singles charts.

Remember Monday represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest (Rob Parfitt/BBC/PA)

Remember Monday, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, first gained prominence when they appeared on The Voice UK in 2019.

They finished 19th when they represented the UK at Eurovision in Basel, Switzerland.

They said: “All three of us grew up watching Children In Need every year – it’s such a special event, we can’t believe we’re getting to be a part of it.

“Performing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra is truly a bucket-list moment for us, and we feel incredibly lucky to get to sing such an iconic song for such an amazing cause.”

BBC Children In Need is on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 7pm on Friday November 14.